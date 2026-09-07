Volcanic ash halts air travel in Indonesia, 170,000 passengers affected
Continuous eruptions from Mt. Anak Krakatau have forced the closure of eight airports across Indonesia, including Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.
Nearly 1,600 flights were canceled or diverted affecting some 170,000 travelers.
As a result, over 950 International flights, including those connecting Japan, were disrupted.
Anak Krakatau, meaning Child of Krakatau, formed after the 1883 Krakatau eruption that killed more than 36,000 people.
The volcano has erupted repeatedly, including a 2018 eruption that triggered a deadly tsunami.
Current activity began Friday night, spewing ash across Java and Sumatra.
A volcanic eruption in Indonesia has disrupted flights at the capital’s main airport. Anak Krakatau sent ash plumes into the sky, also affecting airports across the region.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 6, 2026
Al Jazeera’s Patrick Fok reports from Singapore. pic.twitter.com/z9Q4cQE7v1