Volcanic ash halts air travel in Indonesia, 170,000 passengers affected

Nearly 1,600 flights were canceled or diverted affecting some 170,000 travelers.

Photo credit: Kyodo

As a result, over 950 International flights, including those connecting Japan, were disrupted.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Anak Krakatau, meaning Child of Krakatau, formed after the 1883 Krakatau eruption that killed more than 36,000 people.

The volcano has erupted repeatedly, including a 2018 eruption that triggered a deadly tsunami.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Current activity began Friday night, spewing ash across Java and Sumatra.