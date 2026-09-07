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    Volcanic ash halts air travel in Indonesia, 170,000 passengers affected

    10:32, 7 September 2026

    Continuous eruptions from Mt. Anak Krakatau have forced the closure of eight airports across Indonesia, including Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Volcanic ash halts air travel in Indonesia, 170,000 passengers affected
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Nearly 1,600 flights were canceled or diverted affecting some 170,000 travelers.

    Volcanic ash halts air travel in Indonesia, 170,000 passengers affected
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    As a result, over 950 International flights, including those connecting Japan, were disrupted.

    Nearly 1,600 flights were canceled or diverted affecting some 170,000 travelers.
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Anak Krakatau, meaning Child of Krakatau, formed after the 1883 Krakatau eruption that killed more than 36,000 people.

    The volcano has erupted repeatedly, including a 2018 eruption that triggered a deadly tsunami.

    Nearly 1,600 flights were canceled or diverted affecting some 170,000 travelers.
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Current activity began Friday night, spewing ash across Java and Sumatra.

    World News Indonesia Volcano eruption Natural disasters Incidents Airports
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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