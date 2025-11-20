Voice of Malaysia on Astana stage: Vibrant journey of Yazmin Aziz in Silk Way Star

With her powerful voice, distinctive timbre, charisma, and carefully crafted stage images, she quickly became one of the project's most talked-about artists.

From the very first episodes, Yazmin Aziz captured headlines. Each of her performances stood out for its strong vocals, visual concepts, and professional delivery. The international jury repeatedly praised her artistry and the high scores she received almost every week.

The opening episode was marked by a tender and heartfelt performance of her original composition “Lihatlah,” which captivated the audience with the tenderness and purity of her vocals.

In the second episode of the project, dedicated to global hits, Yazmin set the tone with "Flowers." The vibrant visual direction, floral setting, and emotional delivery fully conveyed the mood of the track.

Audiences noted that Yazmin consistently chose powerful compositions and interpreted them in her own way - fresh, artistic, and respectful to the original. In Astana, she was supported throughout the project by her boyfriend, who attended every broadcast.

One of the season’s most surprising highlights was her rendition of the Kazakh hit “Bul Makhabbat.”

In the fourth episode, focused on songs in other languages, she chose the Mongolian hit “Chigi Tigi Boom.” The jury highly praised not only her vocals but also her artistry, noting that the performance stood out among the other participants.

In the following episode, Yazmin showcased her roots with the Malaysian folk song “Sayang Kinabalu.” Dressed in national costume, she conveyed the spirit of Malaysia with a bright, sunny delivery that won the audience’s admiration.

Her versatility was further demonstrated in the sixth episode, devoted to world hits from recent years, where she performed Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra.” Confident and powerful, the performance highlighted her vocal range and ability to create emotional accents.

In the seventh episode, the artist once again turned to the Kazakh repertoire, performing the song “Sügir’s Termesi.” The audience was impressed by her bold choice and the modern Kazakh image, in which she appeared.

In the next episode, she transformed into a rock singer with "Proud Mary,” a performance that secured her the top spot for the week.

The semi-final brought one of the most memorable moments of the season, when Yazmin Aziz performed the song “Kosong" in a duet with Kazakhstani artist Mona Songz. Mona sang in Yazmin’s native language, and together they delivered a heartfelt performance that earned high marks and left a lasting impression.

In addition to her success on the Silk Way Star stage, Yazmin Aziz was recently named one of Malaysia's 30 Outstanding Women.

The grand finale will take place on 22 November and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV channel at 8 p.m. Simultaneous broadcasts will be held in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

Following the semi-final, the following seven contestants advanced to the final:

• ALEM (Kazakhstan)

• Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

• Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

• Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

• Zhang Hexuan (China)

• Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

• Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be determined through a combined system:

50% - jury decision, 50% - online voting by viewers.

Everyone can support their favorite contestant on the silkwaystar.org website.

Silk Way Star project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).