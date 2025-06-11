Visit of EU Council’s COEST Delegation: Strengthening strategic dialogue with Kazakhstan

The visit, which included the cities of Aktau and Astana, marked an important milestone in the development of the Kazakhstan – EU dialogue, reaffirming both sides' commitment to deepening their mutually beneficial strategic partnership. It took place within the framework of the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states.

In Astana, a meeting was held with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and representatives of various government agencies directly involved in bilateral and regional projects with the EU in all areas of Kazakhstan – EU and Central Asia – EU cooperation.

The discussions focused on priority areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, sustainable development initiatives, the promotion of rule of law and human rights, water and climate diplomacy, and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his opening remarks, Vassilenko noted: “The European Union is not only Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner. We also work closely together in achieving common goals in sustainable development, green transformation, and the rule of law.”

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the role of COEST as a coordinating body for the EU’s foreign policy approaches towards the region: “The COEST Working Party plays a key role in shaping the EU’s understanding and approach to Central Asia, and we value its efforts in fostering a constructive and purposeful dialogue with the countries of the region.”

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Energy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Water Resources and Irrigation, Industry and Construction, Transport, Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, as well as the National Human Rights Centre.

Earlier, in Aktau, members of the delegation met with the Governor of Mangistau Region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, and visited leading academic institutions such as the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering and the Kazakh-German Institute for Sustainable Engineering. They paid special attention to the region’s logistics potential, as the delegation familiarized itself with the operations of the Aktau International Commercial Sea Port.

Overall, the COEST Working Party’s visit to Kazakhstan demonstrated the high level of dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening the partnership based on the principles of mutual respect, dialogue, and sustainable development.

The COEST Working Party is a specialized body of the Council of the European Union responsible for developing EU policy positions on Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Its mandate includes preparing decisions and recommendations on the EU’s external relations with the region, including political dialogue, human rights, sustainable development, energy, trade, and security.