VIII Summer School of Turkology kicks off in Türkiye

It is initiated by the Turkic Academy, in cooperation with the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) and Selçuk University with the support of the Konya local authorities.

TÜBA President, Professor Dr. Muzaffer Şeker, Vice President of the Turkic Academy Prof. Dr. Bülent Bayram and Vice Rector of Selçuk University Prof. Dr. Zeki Bayramoğlu took part in the opening ceremony.

Leading scientists and experts from the Turkic speaking countries were invited to deliver lectures and share their knowledge and expertise.

The summer school draws the participation of over 30 young researchers from 13 countries and regions, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Albania, Georgia, Mongolia and others.

The week-long summer school will feature lectures, discussions and various academic events aimed at expanding professional knowledge and developing scientific ties. It will debate history and cultural geography of the Turkic world, Turkic language and literature, civilizational heritage, arts and architecture history and traditional arts.

The summer school serves as a platform for professional dialogue between young scholars and leading scientists from various countries.

It was earlier reported, archaeological organizations across the Turkic world intend to create a unified digital platform for studying and preserving their shared historical and cultural heritage, following a meeting in Hungary.