Vietnam’s green economy set to contribute over 10% of GDP by 2030

The expo, co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Startup Centre (SIHUB) and Gallery Architecture & Materials, will take place from July 17 to 19 at SIHUB. More than 50 businesses and startups are expected to participate, showcasing innovations in smart technology, landscape materials, clean energy, ecological design, architecture, and healthcare solutions.

These industries are considered key priorities in Ho Chi Minh City’s sustainable development strategy.

Nguyen Thu Phong, Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Architects and founder of Gallery Architecture & Materials, said rapid urbanization in Vietnam is increasing demand for greener, healthier, and more sustainable living environments. He noted that combining urban planning, architecture, landscaping, and technology is creating new possibilities for future cities.

Globally, the smart home and green living sectors are expected to grow by 18-27 percent annually between 2026 and 2035. The smart home market alone is forecast to reach 232 billion US dollars in 2026 and potentially expand to between 537 billion and 1.4 trillion US dollars by 2035.

At the same time, the renewable energy market could reach nearly 2 trillion US dollars by 2030, while organic food and green healthcare products continue to record annual growth of around 10 percent.

Phong added that Vietnam is seeing growing opportunities in green technology, IoT, clean energy, and sustainable materials, particularly through offshore wind energy, green hydrogen initiatives, and smart city projects. The country currently has more than 40 smart city developments underway, supporting the growth of green industries.

Tran Trong Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, said the shift toward greener, smarter, and more sustainable urban areas is becoming unavoidable. He stressed that the expo’s focus sectors are essential to the city’s long-term sustainability plans, helping achieve emission reduction targets, the Net Zero 2050 goal, and better urban living standards.

The event is also expected to increase public awareness of sustainable lifestyles, responsible consumption, and the role of technology in shaping future cities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to build 'giant power banks' to store green energy.