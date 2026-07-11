Vietnam’s auto sales climb 15% in first half of 2026 as hybrids lead growth

According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), 31,104 vehicles were sold in June, a 4% increase from May. However, June sales remained around 2.7% lower than in the same month of 2025, suggesting that the recovery is still uneven.

Total sales for the January-June period reached 149,761 units. Passenger cars accounted for more than 100,000 sales, while commercial vehicles topped 38,000 units. Hybrid vehicle sales surged 83% year on year to 10,865 units.

The rapid growth of hybrids underscores Vietnamese consumers’ increasing preference for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly transportation. VAMA members sold 2,347 hybrid vehicles in June alone, up 41% from the previous month and nearly double the figure recorded a year earlier.

Toyota remained the top-selling brand in June with 6,494 vehicles sold, followed by Mitsubishi with 3,158 units and Ford with 2,741. Kia and Mazda, both distributed by THACO, rounded out the top five with sales of 2,675 and 2,361 vehicles, respectively.

The narrowing sales gap among leading automakers points to intensifying competition across key segments, including B-class sedans, urban SUVs, MPVs and pickup trucks.

Analysts expect the market to maintain its momentum in the second half of the year as manufacturers introduce new models, broaden their hybrid and electric vehicle offerings, and launch promotional campaigns. Supported by competitive auto loan rates, stable supplies and an expanding range of products, SUVs, MPVs and hybrids are likely to remain the key drivers of growth through the end of 2026.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam airports are to install drone detection systems by 2027.