Vietnam remains most popular destination among Kazakhstanis

As of today, 3,213 Kazakhstani nationals have bought package tours to travel abroad so far. This data will be updated as travel package sales continue.

Vietnam remains the most popular destination among Kazakhstanis with 92,632 tours sold, followed by the UAE with 81,349, and Egypt with 78,302.

As of June 2024, some 134,190 tours were sold. All the arranged tours are sold through licensed tour operators, the Kazakh Tourism Ministry told Kazinform News Agency.

According to the sales, 98% out of 1.096,246 travelers went abroad chose beach vacationing in 2024.