Vietnam records 2 million monthly arrivals for 4 straight months

The main sources of visitors were China and South Korea, which together made up nearly 40 percent of arrivals, followed by source markets like Russia, Taiwan (China), Cambodia, the US, India, Japan, Australia and the Philippines. Overall, the top 10 markets accounted for about 72 percent of total visitors.

Tourism demand is also diversifying. Russia saw the fastest growth, nearly 300 percent, driven by resumed direct flights and rising interest in longer stays. Southeast Asian countries continued strong growth, especially the Philippines and Cambodia, while India emerged as a rapidly expanding market.

Europe recorded the highest regional growth at 53.3 precent, with countries like the UK, France, and Germany posting steady increases. Visa-free policies also helped boost arrivals from several European nations.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam and Venezuela step up tourism cooperation, broaden cultural links.