Vietnam, Kazakhstan have maintained close relations for decades - Tô Lâm

He said that Vietnam and Kazakhstan have maintained close relations for decades.

He reminded that in August 1959, President Ho Chi Minh paid an official visit to Kazakhstan laying a strong foundation for a traditional friendship and long-standing cooperation between the two nations.

Tô Lâm emphasized that since then, bilateral relations have been developing consistently thanks to the efforts of the generations of leaders and citizens.

“The party and the people of Vietnam will always be thankful for the support which Kazakhstan rendered to our country in the past – in the struggle for national liberation, and renders today in the development issues,” the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of holding the Days of Culture of Vietnam in Kazakhstan, highlighting that such events contribute to strengthening the intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding between the nations.

On the threshold of the military parade dedicated to the Fatherland Defender’s Day, the Head of State pointed the contribution of Lieutenant-General Zhansen Kereyev to the development of military-technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

In 1982, Zhansen Kereyev was sent to Vietnam as a Senior Advisor of the People’s Army Headquarters. He provided significant assistance in strengthening the country's defense capability and forming the Armed Forces. On the initiative of Ho Chi Minh, he was awarded Vietnam's highest military award, the Order of the Red Banner.Upon completion of the talks, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm will become a new milestone in the history of traditionally friendly ties between the two states.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam plan to raise commodity turnover up to USD 2 bln.