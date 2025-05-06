Vietnam is reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

“Vietnam is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. The two countries have similar goals and objectives on their development path. We fully support Vietnam’s intention to join the world’s 25 most developed countries by 2040. We are also ready to exert efforts to act together. The trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam is developing dynamically. In a short period of time, we have implemented a number of large-scale projects. There are good grounds to further expand our mutually beneficial ties,” said the President after the meeting held in an extended format.