Vietnam is reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
At a meeting with General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm held in the Akorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have similar goals and objectives on the path of development, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“Vietnam is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. The two countries have similar goals and objectives on their development path. We fully support Vietnam’s intention to join the world’s 25 most developed countries by 2040. We are also ready to exert efforts to act together. The trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam is developing dynamically. In a short period of time, we have implemented a number of large-scale projects. There are good grounds to further expand our mutually beneficial ties,” said the President after the meeting held in an extended format.
The Head of State noted that the historic visit of Tô Lâm and the documents being signed during his visit will give a new impetus to further strengthening of the Kazakh-Vietnamese relations.