    Vietjet Qazaqstan launches direct flights from Astana to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

    12:54, 15 October 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air (Vietjet Qazaqstan) announced the launch of two new international routes linking Astana with Bishkek and Samarkand, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Civil Aviation Committee.

    Vietjet Qazaqstan launches direct flights from Astana to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    The expansion of the destination network to Central Asia aims to implement the Kazakh President’s strategic initiative to boost tourism development, trade, educational, and cultural programs among the Central Asian countries.

    Starting November 7, 2025, the airline will begin operating Astana-Samarkand-Astana flight (twice a week – on Friday and Sunday), and Astana-Bishkek-Astana flight from November 10, 2025 (twice a week – on Monday and Thursday).

    The airline with its hub at the Astana Airport offers its passengers convenient subsequent flights to Bishkek, Samarkand, Omsk and Novosibirsk with a broader program of domestic flights from the Kazakh capital.

    “The new routes are called to advance business, tourism, and cultural ties in our region,” the airline press service says.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan will launch direct flights from Aktau to Dubai from November 29.

    Civil aviation Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Uzbekistan Tourism
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
