Vietjet Qazaqstan launches direct flights from Astana to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

The expansion of the destination network to Central Asia aims to implement the Kazakh President’s strategic initiative to boost tourism development, trade, educational, and cultural programs among the Central Asian countries.

Starting November 7, 2025, the airline will begin operating Astana-Samarkand-Astana flight (twice a week – on Friday and Sunday), and Astana-Bishkek-Astana flight from November 10, 2025 (twice a week – on Monday and Thursday).

The airline with its hub at the Astana Airport offers its passengers convenient subsequent flights to Bishkek, Samarkand, Omsk and Novosibirsk with a broader program of domestic flights from the Kazakh capital.

“The new routes are called to advance business, tourism, and cultural ties in our region,” the airline press service says.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan will launch direct flights from Aktau to Dubai from November 29.