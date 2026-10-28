Vice President sets out priorities for implementing President’s Address

Karin noted that the initiatives outlined in the President’s Address to the Nation laid the foundation for the country’s development in a new historical period.

He described the Address as an important strategic document that sets out the fundamental priorities of state policy across various sectors, ranging from transport infrastructure and energy to digitalization and agriculture. He added that specific tasks outlined by the President established a national agenda for the coming years, including the People’s Construction program, the gradual development of a digital economy, and a large-scale public administration reform.

Karin stressed that the relevant government agencies should focus on a quality implementation of the President’s initiatives and instructions.

He noted that many of the President’s strategic initiatives were aimed primarily at addressing pressing issues affecting millions of citizens. A significant number of the instructions focused on modernizing social infrastructure and improving access to it, raising the minimum wage, combating inflation, ensuring fair tax policies, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, teachers, and healthcare workers, and promoting inclusive development, among other priorities.

Karin also explained that the large-scale infrastructure renewal program had been named People’s Construction, since all the facilities would serve the interests of the people and future generations. He emphasized that this was an important point for understanding the program’s purpose and objectives.

Following the meeting, Karin outlined three blocks of priority tasks for relevant government agencies:

Timely development of strategic documents and plans to ensure the systematic implementation of the Head of State’s instructions;

Effective legislative support for socially significant presidential initiatives;

Organization of effective public information and awareness campaigns.

To ensure these tasks are carried out successfully, Karin called on the government to work proactively and in a coordinated manner.

It should be recalled that today, October 28, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address.