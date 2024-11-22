Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace appointed

By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dmitriy Mun was appointed Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dmitriy Mun was born in 1991 in Astana. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He commenced his career in 2014 as an expert at the Centre of the Institute of Economic Research of Kazakhstan in Astana.

In different years he worked as the manager at Qazpost JSC and as the head of the department of electoral work and legal regulation of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the Prosecutor General's Office.

From 2019 to 2020, he worked as a software engineer at the Department of National Information Technologies JSC.

From 2020 to 2023, he served as managing director of Big Data at National Information Technologies JSC.

From 2023 until his recent appointment he was deputy chairman of the Management Board of National Information Technologies JSC.