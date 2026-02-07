Vibrant, historic and multi-city: Milan–Cortina opens the Winter Olympics

Parts of the ceremony also took place in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno and Predazzo, making it the first time in Olympic history that an opening ceremony was staged simultaneously across multiple cities. Nearly 60,000 spectators attended the event in Milan, while just under 3,000 athletes were welcomed across all venues.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

The ceremony began with a cultural program directed by Marco Balich and built around the concept of “armonia,” highlighting unity, connection and shared values. The program featured segments dedicated to Italian culture, creativity and design, alongside musical and dance performances. Large-scale visuals were used to showcase the host cities, before the Olympic rings were unveiled and illuminated inside the stadium.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

This was followed by the parade of nations, with Greece entering first in line, as tradition dictates, and more than 90 national delegations taking part. Italy’s team entered last to loud applause from the crowd, while Ukrainian athletes also received strong support from spectators in the stands.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

Afterwards, addressing the audience, Italian President Giovanni Malago thanked the Italian people, volunteers and athletes, highlighting their role in delivering the Games.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

“I would like to say thank you to the Italian people, to the thousands of volunteers who will make these Games so special, and to all those who will compete. I’ve been as proud to be Italian as I am tonight,” he said.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry then officially declared the Games open, becoming the first woman to do so in Olympic history.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

“In the next few weeks, you will show us what it means to be human,” Coventry continues. “You will show us that strength is not just about winning, but also about courage, empathy and heart.”

The ceremony concluded with the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons in Milan and Cortina. After a montage tracing the journey of the Olympic flame over the past weeks, the broadcast returned to San Siro Stadium, where Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed Nessun Dorma. The Olympic flag was raised in both Milan and Cortina, followed by the Olympic anthem performed by Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

The flame was carried through the streets of both host cities. Italian skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni held the flame aloft in Milan, while in Cortina, another Italian skiing legend, Sofia Goggia, lit the cauldron. For the first time in Olympic history, two Olympic flames were lit simultaneously.

Photo credit: MilanoCortina2026’s X official account

Several competitions have already begun, with the first gold medals set to be awarded in the coming days.

Earlier, Kazinform reported on the arrival of Kazakhstan’s national team at the opening ceremony of the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics.