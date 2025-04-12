VI Youth Sports Games of Kazakhstan open in Turkistan

This year's games are held on the threshold of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Complex competitions are ongoing from 24 February to 1 October in 34 sports. More than 2,000 athletes will take part in the competitions.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabossynov, Governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov, heads of physical education and sports departments of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and regions, as well as sports experts attended the opening ceremony at the Turkistan Arena.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

Addressing the event, Yerbol Myrzabossynov noted that the competitions are of special importance for young athletes.

“I am glad to see you all on the holy land of Turkistan! Welcome to the VI Youth Sports Games of the Republic of Kazakhstan! This year the games are held on the threshold of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Our ancestors displayed courage in the cruel war and gifted us a peaceful sky. We must not forget about the feats and merits of heroes," he said.

In his words, such complex events as the Youth Sports Games will contribute to raising domestic sport to a new level.

'I am sure that this year the best athletes will climb to the top of the podium," said the Minister.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

Governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov noted dynamic development of sport in the country.

"More than 2 thousand young athletes from all regions of the country are taking part in the competition this year. More than 300 athletes in 34 sports will take part in Turkistan region," he said.

Photo credit : Ministry of Tourism and Sport

The VI Youth Sports Games will be held countrywide. Turkistan will host competitions in basketball, canoeing and kayaking.

The VI Youth Sports Games of Kazakhstan are held as part of preparation for international competitions, including the Asian Summer Youth Games slated for 2025 in Bahrain.

In 2024, the region commissioned 73 sports facilities. 51 facilities including a rowing canal and a horse-race track are set to be put into operation this year.