Veteran miners presented with state awards ahead of professional day

The press service of the Kazakh Government stressed in a statement that Kazakhstan is among top 10 countries with the most natural resources in the world. The country’s coal reserves are estimated at 34 billion tons, with 4% global share.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

“In the seven months of 2025, the economy of Kazakhstan expanded 6.3%, with mining demonstrating the strong growth rate of 8.5% and coal production – 10.6%. The mining sector employs over 145,000 people, of whom 32,000 work in the coal industry”.

During the Year of Trade Jobs declared by the Head of State, special attention is placed to the work of miners and coal miners. For many centuries, this profession has remained one of the most difficult and important. Your persistence, hard work and dedication are worthy of respect and admiration. Comprehensive support for workers, creation of a safe working environment are among the key priorities of the state. To this end, mines in Kazakhstan are equipped with digital systems, therefore mitigating production risks. Autonomous vehicles, distant control and underground radio communication systems are being implemented, said the Kazakh Prime Minister, vowing that the efforts will continue.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Bektenov highlighted that the mining sector is of strategic importance. "Development of rare mineral deposits and rare earth metals gives a serious boost to the country's development and makes the profession important”.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Outstanding workers were presented with state awards and honorary titles for their contribution to the coal and mining sector.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh Government approves the concept of regional development till 2030.