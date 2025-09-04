Venom peptides offer new hope against deadly bacteria

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most urgent threats to modern medicine, claiming millions of lives annually. Overuse of antibiotics has led to infections once easily treated becoming fatal. To address this crisis, researchers are turning to unconventional sources.

“Venoms are evolutionary masterpieces,” said César de la Fuente, a computational biologist at the University of Pennsylvania and lead author of the study. “They’ve spent hundreds of millions of years learning how to breach diverse biological defenses.”

Using artificial intelligence, de la Fuente’s team analyzed over 16,000 venom proteins, identifying more than 40 million venom-encrypted peptides with antibiotic potential. Advanced modeling narrowed the pool to 386 candidates, many of which proved even more effective than known antimicrobial peptides.

“With AI systems that we developed recently, we can now discover new compounds in a few hours, whereas before it would take years,” the scientist noted.

Testing showed 53 of 58 selected peptides inhibited dangerous bacteria, including drug-resistant pathogens. In mouse models, three compounds significantly reduced bacterial infection without toxic side effects.

Mandë Holford, a chemical biologist at Hunter College who studies marine snail venoms, emphasized the significance of the findings. “Venom compounds are fast acting, very potent, and very specific. All the ingredients you look for when you’re trying to make a drug,” she said. “This story demonstrates the power of venom.”

Researchers now plan to modify the most promising peptides to improve stability and explore their potential for clinical use.

“Hopefully, other researchers also join the efforts to explore venoms as a source of potential therapeutics, not only for infectious diseases, but also for many other things,” de la Fuente concluded.

