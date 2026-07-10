Venezuela twin earthquakes death toll nears 4,000
08:17, 10 July 2026
The devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026 continue to leave a grim toll. Authorities confirmed that 3,889 people have died and 16,740 have been injured, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.
17,907 residents have been displaced, many losing their homes entirely.
6,462 people have been pulled from collapsed buildings.
More than 1,100 tremors have rattled the country since the initial quakes.
As reported earlier, the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.