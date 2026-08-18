Venezuela earthquake recovery continues, toll rises to 6,438

335 homes were delivered to affected families.

59,109 buildings were inspected for safety. Of which 34,680 were deemed habitable, 13,733 have restricted access and 10,696 were classified as high-risk.

As written before, earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 devastated multiple regions, leaving tens of thousands homeless and triggering thousands of aftershocks. Authorities continue to balance rescue operations with reconstruction efforts.

Earlier, it was reported the number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June has risen to 6,301 as of August 12.