Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 5,069

Rodriguez shared a table on US social media platform X, showing that 16,740 people have been injured in the powerful tremors.

He stated that authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 106 temporary camps that shelter 21,235 people, while 17,907 remain without permanent housing.

According to him, the earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, 190 of which collapsed.

The twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on June 24.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 had reached 4,930, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.