Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 5,069
The death toll from last month's consecutive earthquakes in Venezuela rose to 5,069, the country's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodriguez said on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Anadolu Agency.
Rodriguez shared a table on US social media platform X, showing that 16,740 people have been injured in the powerful tremors.
He stated that authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 106 temporary camps that shelter 21,235 people, while 17,907 remain without permanent housing.
According to him, the earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, 190 of which collapsed.
The twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on June 24.
Atención: pic.twitter.com/M79GOXW84w— Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) July 17, 2026
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 had reached 4,930, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.