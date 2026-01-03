Venezuela condemns U.S. actions, declares state of emergency

According to an official communiqué issued in Caracas on January 3, 2026, the reported actions affected the capital, as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. Venezuelan authorities stated that the actions represent a breach of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly its core principles on sovereignty, equality of states, and the prohibition of the use of force.

This constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and poses a serious threat to international peace and stability, the statement said.

Venezuela also accused Washington of attempting to undermine the country’s political independence with the aim of gaining control over its strategic resources, including oil and minerals. The government stressed that such attempts would not succeed.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto said the country had formally brought the issue before the international community. “Venezuela rejects and condemns these actions and will pursue all diplomatic and legal avenues available under international law,” he stated.

In response, President Nicolás Maduro ordered the implementation of national defense measures and signed a decree declaring a State of External Disturbance across the entire national territory. The government said the measure is intended to protect the population, ensure the functioning of state institutions, and preserve national sovereignty.

The communiqué added that Venezuela would submit formal complaints to the United Nations and other international and regional bodies, calling for an assessment of the situation in line with the UN Charter.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that multiple strong explosions were heard on Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, amid rising tensions with the United States.