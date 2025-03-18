Vehicle production in Brazil reaches highest level in 6 years

According to Toda Palavra, analysts suggest that this growth is partly driven by a rebound in export volumes at the start of the year. "Such positive supply results are attributed to a significant increase in car exports to Argentina, which increased by 172 per cent in the first two months. In total, 76.7 thousand units were exported from Brazil during this period, which is 55 per cent more than in the same period of 2024, and 62 per cent of this volume was sent to a neighboring country," Anfavea emphasises.



In the domestic market, car sales also showed growth, increasing by 19 per cent and reaching 356.2 thousand units in the first two months of this year.

Marcio De Lima Leite, President of Anfavea, drew attention to the steady growth in the share of imported cars, which exceeded 21 per cent of total sales. "There has not been such a significant presence of foreign models in sales since 2012, and much of this growth is due to vehicles coming from outside Mercosur, in particular, chinese electrified vehicles," he noted.



According to the report, the bus segment has become one of the fastest growing in the first two months: 3.7 thousand units were sold and 4.3 thousand units were produced, which is 50 and 11 per cent more than in the same period last year, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that Brazil has launched a national initiative to cut vehicle emissions.