EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Vatican conclave to elect new pontiff set to begin

    09:35, 7 May 2025

    Cardinals under the age of 80 are gathering for the conclave, a closed secret election of the Pope, TASS reports. 

    Conclave
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Voting traditionally takes place in the Sistine Chapel. The selection of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church is signaled by white smoke rising from the chimney of the furnace installed in the Chapel, clearly visible from St. Peter’s Square. A candidate must receive two-thirds of the vote to be elected. If the threshold is not met, the chimney emits black smoke.

    The outside world learns the identity of the new pontiff only when the chosen cardinal appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Cathedral and announces his papal name.

    As earlier reported, the conclave (a confidential election to choose the next pope) will convene on May 7th.

    Vatican Religion Appointments
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All