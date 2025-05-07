Vatican conclave to elect new pontiff set to begin

Voting traditionally takes place in the Sistine Chapel. The selection of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church is signaled by white smoke rising from the chimney of the furnace installed in the Chapel, clearly visible from St. Peter’s Square. A candidate must receive two-thirds of the vote to be elected. If the threshold is not met, the chimney emits black smoke.

The outside world learns the identity of the new pontiff only when the chosen cardinal appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Cathedral and announces his papal name.

As earlier reported, the conclave (a confidential election to choose the next pope) will convene on May 7th.