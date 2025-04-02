Val Kilmer, ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever’ star, dead at 65

Born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, Kilmer began his film career in the 1984 “Top Secret!”. He gained recognition in the 1980s with roles in “Real Genius” and “Top Gun”, playing Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

In the 1990s, Kilmer starred in films, including “The Doors” (1991), “Tombstone” (1993), and “Batman Forever” (1995). He also appeared in “Heat” (1995), “The Saint” (1997), and “The Ghost and the Darkness” (1996). His later work included “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” “Déjà Vu,” and “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.” Kilmer also voiced characters in animated films such as “The Prince of Egypt.”

Val Kilmer in Batman Forever Photo credit: Daily Grindhouse's X account

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent treatments, including tracheotomies, which affected his ability to speak. He returned to film in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Kilmer’s 2020 memoir, “I’m Your Huckleberry,” and the 2021 documentary “Val” chronicled his career and health struggles.

He is survived by his children, Jack and Mercedes Kilmer, from his marriage to Joanne Whalley.

Earlier, it was reported that Richard Norton, the Australian actor and martial arts expert known for his roles alongside action legends like Jackie Chan and Chuck Norris, has passed away at the age of 75.