Uzbekistan’s representative elected to OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission

The event brought together foreign ministers of OIC member states, representatives of OIC institutions, international organizations, research centers, and the diplomatic corps.

Participants discussed key issues on the OIC agenda, and the Istanbul Declaration was adopted.

One of the main outcomes of the session was the election of nine new members to the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission.

As a result of the vote, Uzbekistan’s representative – Professor Mirzatillo Tillabayev, First Deputy Director of the National Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Human Rights – was elected as a member of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission for a three-year term.

During the session, the Commission’s priority areas of activity were outlined, including the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people, the fight against Islamophobia, the protection and promotion of the rights of women and children, the promotion of religious tolerance, and a humane approach to global developments.

Among the significant events highlighted was the 4th Samarkand Human Rights Forum, held in Uzbekistan in June 2024. It was noted that through this forum, Uzbekistan made a meaningful contribution to advancing the global human rights dialogue.

As reported previously, the OIC has welcomed the signing of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border demarcation agreement.