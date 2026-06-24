Uzbekistan’s Meros Pharm secures $15M boost from EBRD

The EBRD’s loan of up to US$ 15 million (€13 million) will allow Meros Pharm, a Bank client since 2023, to build two new warehouses in Bukhara and Nukus and expand its existing storage facility in Tashkent. This will allow the company to optimise its logistics across the country and improve access to pharmaceuticals for the population. The funds will also be used to meet Meros Pharm’s working capital needs and procure pharmaceutical products from European suppliers. Meros Pharm is also set to become the first pharmaceutical distributor in the country to adopt green certification for its warehouses.

The project benefit from technical assistance provided by the Japan-EBRD Cooperation Fund. It will help to introduce energy efficiency improvements and develop a five year corporate strategy

To date, the EBRD has invested almost US$ 6.9 billion (€6 billion) in Uzbekistan through 210 projects, with most of the funds supporting private entrepreneurship. The country has been the leading recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for each of the past six years.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting energy-efficiency measures at Uzbekistan’s leading private producer of fabricated steel products, Tashkent Pipe Plant (TPP).