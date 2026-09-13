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    Uzbekistan’s imports rise 17.8% to USD 29.6 bln in Jan–Jul 2026

    16:35, 13 September 2026

    Uzbekistan’s imports surged to 29.6 billion US dollars in the first seven months of 2026, marking a 17.8% year-on-year increase, Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.

    Uzbekistan’s imports rise 17.8% to USD 29.6 bln in Jan–Jul 2026
    Photo credit: National Statistics Committee

    According to the National Statistics Committee, machinery and transport equipment remained the largest import category at $9.7 billion, accounting for 32.8% of total imports. Industrial goods followed at $4.4 billion, or 14.8%, while chemicals and related products totaled $3.6 billion, representing 12.1% of imports.

    Food products and live animals amounted to $3.3 billion, with imports in this category increasing 41.9% year on year. Services imports reached $3.6 billion during the period.

    Machinery and transport equipment accounted for nearly one-third of imports, reflecting strong demand for industrial modernization, infrastructure, and production capacity expansion.

    The sharp rise in food imports points to growing consumer demand and reliance on external supply.

    Imports exceeded exports ($19.9B) by about $9.7B, widening the trade deficit.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Economy Imports
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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