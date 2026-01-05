Uzbekistan’s hydropower capacity reaches 2.5 GW

Projects implemented by Uzbekhydroenergo JSC have attracted more than $1 billion in investment, with 43 percent coming from foreign sources, highlighting strong international cooperation and investor confidence in the sector.

Thanks to these investments, 85 energy facilities have been commissioned, including 55 pressurized hydropower plants, 16 unpressurized plants, one wind farm, and 13 modernized facilities. Together, these projects have added 841 megawatts of new generating capacity, supporting reliable power supply for households and key sectors of the economy.

According to the company’s information service, Uzbekistan’s total hydropower potential has now reached 2.5 gigawatts, representing a 52 percent increase compared with 2017.

