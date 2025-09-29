Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reaches $23bn in 8M2025
The volume of exports in Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $23 billion from January through August 2025, Trend reports.
According to the National Statistics Committee, this figure is 31.3 percent higher than in the same period last year.
The top 10 countries receiving the highest share of Uzbekistan’s exports during this period (in US dollars) are:
-
Russia – $2.9 billion
-
China – $1.2 billion
-
Kazakhstan – $910.8 million
-
Afghanistan – $881.6 million
-
Türkiye – $736.4 million
-
France – $618.6 million
-
UAE – $493.6 million
-
Kyrgyzstan – $371.3 million
-
Tajikistan – $338 million
-
Pakistan – $267.9 million
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $51.4 billion in the period from January through August 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of $8.49 billion, or 19.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.