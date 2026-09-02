Uzbekistan’s foreign trade reaches $49.5 billion in seven months

Imports of machinery and transport equipment accounted for the largest share of imports at 9.7 billion US dollars, or 32.8 percent of the total. Imports of manufactured goods reached 4.4 billion US dollars, chemicals and related products 3.6 billion US dollars, while food and live animal imports totaled 3.3 billion US dollars, up 41.9 percent year over year.

Despite an overall decline in exports, the country’s non-gold goods exports showed strong growth, reaching 9.8 billion US dollars, up 27.7 percent from a year earlier. Service exports rose 35.3 percent to 7.3 billion US dollars, led by tourism, which accounted for 53.8 percent, followed by transport services at 31.7 percent.

Textile exports increased 26.6 percent to 1.9 billion US dollars, while fruit and vegetable exports amounted to 1.025 billion US dollars, with 1.28 million tons shipped abroad.

Uzbekistan expanded trade relations with more than 200 countries during the period. China remained the country’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching 11.26 billion US dollars, followed by Russia ($8.13 billion), Kazakhstan ($3.27 billion), Türkiye ($1.65 billion) and Afghanistan ($1.23 billion).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s foreign trade was up 7.2 percent in the first half of 2026.