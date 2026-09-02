EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade reaches $49.5 billion in seven months

    15:43, 2 September 2026

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached 49.5 billion US dollars in January-July 2026, increasing by 3.7 billion US dollars, or 8.1 percent, compared with the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade reaches $49.5 billion in seven months
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    Imports of machinery and transport equipment accounted for the largest share of imports at 9.7 billion US dollars, or 32.8 percent of the total. Imports of manufactured goods reached 4.4 billion US dollars, chemicals and related products 3.6 billion US dollars, while food and live animal imports totaled 3.3 billion US dollars, up 41.9 percent year over year.

    Despite an overall decline in exports, the country’s non-gold goods exports showed strong growth, reaching 9.8 billion US dollars, up 27.7 percent from a year earlier. Service exports rose 35.3 percent to 7.3 billion US dollars, led by tourism, which accounted for 53.8 percent, followed by transport services at 31.7 percent.

    Textile exports increased 26.6 percent to 1.9 billion US dollars, while fruit and vegetable exports amounted to 1.025 billion US dollars, with 1.28 million tons shipped abroad.

    Uzbekistan expanded trade relations with more than 200 countries during the period. China remained the country’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching 11.26 billion US dollars, followed by Russia ($8.13 billion), Kazakhstan ($3.27 billion), Türkiye ($1.65 billion) and Afghanistan ($1.23 billion).

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s foreign trade was up 7.2 percent in the first half of 2026. 

    World News Uzbekistan Central Asia Trade Exports Imports
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All