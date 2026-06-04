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    Uzbekistan's foreign trade hits $26.3bn in Q1 2026

    09:43, 4 June 2026

    In the first quarter of 2026, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $26.33 billion, reflecting continued shifts in the country’s external trade structure, Trend reported.

    Uzbekistan's foreign trade hits $26.3 billion in Q1 2026
    Photo credit: The National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan

    According to the National Statistics Committee, total trade volume expanded by $1.44 billion, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in 2025, indicating overall growth in trade activity despite diverging trends in exports and imports.

    Exports amounted to $9.97 billion during the reporting period, registering a 16.8% decline year-on-year. Officials attributed the decrease mainly to changes in external demand and fluctuations in key commodity shipments.

    In contrast, imports increased significantly, rising 26.7% to $16.36 billion, driven primarily by higher purchases of machinery, transport equipment, and industrial inputs.

    Goods made up 65.3% of total exports. The structure of exports included industrial products (14.4%), chemical products (8.1%), manufactured goods (7.9%), and food products and live animals (7.5%).

    On the import side, machinery and transport equipment accounted for the largest share at 33.7%, followed by industrial goods at 14.1% and chemical products at 12.4%, highlighting continued demand for production-related and technology-intensive imports.

    Statistics Uzbekistan Central Asia World News Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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