Uzbekistan’s exports grow by 27.8%: Russia, China, and Kazakhstan among top destinations 

This represents a 27.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Top 10 countries purchasing Uzbek products (January-October 2025):

Russia – $3.6 billion;

China – $1.6 billion;

Kazakhstan – $1.2 billion;

Afghanistan – $1.2 billion;

Türkiye – $942.4 million;

France – $774.3 million;

United Arab Emirates – $610.8 million;

Kyrgyz Republic – $491.5 million;

Tajikistan – $470.9 million;

Pakistan – $319.7 million;

Figures have been rounded.

