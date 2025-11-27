Uzbekistan’s exports grow by 27.8%: Russia, China, and Kazakhstan among top destinations
09:39, 27 November 2025
Uzbekistan exported goods worth $29 billion in January-October 2025, according to the National Statistics Committee, UzA reports.
This represents a 27.8% increase compared to the same period last year.
Top 10 countries purchasing Uzbek products (January-October 2025):
Russia – $3.6 billion;
China – $1.6 billion;
Kazakhstan – $1.2 billion;
Afghanistan – $1.2 billion;
Türkiye – $942.4 million;
France – $774.3 million;
United Arab Emirates – $610.8 million;
Kyrgyz Republic – $491.5 million;
Tajikistan – $470.9 million;
Pakistan – $319.7 million;
Figures have been rounded.
