    Uzbekistan’s exports grow by 27.8%: Russia, China, and Kazakhstan among top destinations

    09:39, 27 November 2025

    Uzbekistan exported goods worth $29 billion in January-October 2025, according to the National Statistics Committee, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan’s exports grow by 27.8%: Russia, China, and Kazakhstan among top destinations 
    Photo credit: UzA

    This represents a 27.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

    Top 10 countries purchasing Uzbek products (January-October 2025):

    Russia – $3.6 billion;

    China – $1.6 billion;

    Kazakhstan – $1.2 billion;

    Afghanistan – $1.2 billion;

    Türkiye – $942.4 million;

    France – $774.3 million;

    United Arab Emirates – $610.8 million;

    Kyrgyz Republic – $491.5 million;

    Tajikistan – $470.9 million;

    Pakistan – $319.7 million;

    Figures have been rounded.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan set to boost wheat exports to Turkmenistan.

