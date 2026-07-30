Uzbekistan's Arda Khiva, Kazakhstan's FlyArystan partner to boost tourism

Representatives of the Arda Khiva complex showcased Khorezm’s tourism potential and exclusive packages for FlyArystan passengers, while the airline highlighted the benefits of the new route. Packages include accommodation and sightseeing activities.

Urgench lies just 30 km from Khiva, whose historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The parties agreed to organize a familiarization tour for leading tour operators and bloggers from Kazakhstan from August 7 to 10, coinciding with the Golden Melon Festival. The program will feature visits to Khiva’s Ichan‑Kala district, an introduction to Arda Khiva’s infrastructure, participation in festival events, and B2B meetings with local tourism representatives.

Photo credit: UzA

Earlier this month, Arda Khiva and FlyArystan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The Almaty meeting marked another step in its implementation.

Regular direct flights between Almaty and Urgench will begin on September 3, operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are available via the FlyArystan mobile app, the airline’s official website, and other sales channels.

Earlier, it was reported that FlyArystan plans to launch regular international flights to Urgench on September 3 and to Chongqing on September 23.