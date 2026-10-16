Uzbekistan's 2 ancient canals added to World Heritage Irrigation Structures List

The award ceremony took place on October 14 during an international congress in Marseille, France. Officials received certificates and commemorative plaques recognizing the canals.

The Dargom Canal, which supplies water to the Samarkand oasis, is believed to have been built between the 5th and 4th centuries BC. Nearly 102 kilometers long, the canal still irrigates almost 178,000 hectares of land today.

The Shohrud Canal is believed to have been dug in the 3rd-4th centuries AD. For centuries, it has played a key role in the development of Bukhara and the surrounding oasis.

Uzbekistan’s Dustlik and Eski Tuyatortar canals were also added to the World Heritage Irrigation Structures list in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that authorities in France’s Haute-Savoie department placed a fifth river basin under the highest drought alert level Thursday as dry conditions persisted.