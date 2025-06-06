Uzbekistan to open new tourist complex soon

The resort offers guests a chance to experience authentic Uzbek hospitality: cozy hotel rooms, a restaurant with national cuisine, a tasting hall, and – one of the most interesting features – traditional yurts that blend modern comfort with centuries-old Central Asian traditions.

Photo credit: UzA

Along with the ethno-camp, the complex will have multifunctional spaces for public events, able to host over 1,000 people at once, including open-air areas surrounded by beautiful nature.

MSA Resort expects to welcome around 20,000 tourists a year, giving them the chance to enjoy nature’s beauty and explore the local traditions of viticulture and winemaking.

One of the key parts of the resort is the MSA Family Winery, which has already gained international recognition. Since 2022, it has represented Uzbek winemaking at the famous Cité du Vin museum in Bordeaux, France. In 2023, MSA Family Winery won a gold medal at the prestigious Berliner Wine Trophy in Germany and two silver medals at Mundus Vini. In 2024, MSA wines received two gold medals at the Concours International de Lyon in France, earning the title of Best Wine from Uzbekistan.

The resort will attract tourists and create about 350 jobs, substantially contributing to the local economy.

The resort focuses on several key areas: agriculture, gastro-, ethno-, and agro-tourism, as well as the production of high-value agricultural products. The project focuses on producing high-quality agricultural products with high added value, including grapes, wine, and processed goods of local origin.