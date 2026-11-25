Under a presidential decree on reforming Uzbekistan's film industry, a database covering the country's history, culture, and visual heritage is expected to be established by 2028 and regularly updated thereafter.

The planned O‘zbekfilm AI Lab will use these materials to support AI-assisted filmmaking while also training specialists for the film industry.

As part of the reform, separate categories will be introduced for films produced using artificial intelligence.

The decree also calls for O‘zbekfilm to launch a national online platform by January 1, 2028, providing access to state-funded films and the country's cinematic archives.

Starting in 2028, Uzbekistan also plans to introduce a unified digital cinema ticketing system, enabling real-time monitoring of screenings, ticket sales, and box office revenues.

In addition, the country will establish a chamber of film industry representatives and open a children's filmmaking school in Tashkent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana had hosted the three-day final program of the Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF 2026), an international competition showcasing AI-generated films, where Kazakh filmmaker Myrzakhan Zhumakhan won the Best Character award for his comedy It Was Just a Joke.