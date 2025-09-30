Uzbekistan to hold public hearings on nuclear power plant construction

“We have prepared a large-scale conceptual program for the public hearings, which will be launched in the nearest time. In line with the program, foreign experts will be invited to convey to the public the work we are planning to undertake. In any case, without public opinion, we will not move forward,” the head of Uzatom said.

According to him, the plan is to gather feedback from the public and make proper adjustments to the project.

He also said that the residents of Jizzakh Region support the construction of the nuclear power plant and wait for the beginning of the works.