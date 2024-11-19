Uzbekistan to export saffron to India

The Groceries Impex was founded in 2009. It is a leading company in India in the wholesale trade of saffron and spices.

An entrepreneur from India got acquainted with the activities of the BMB Za'faron for drying and processing saffron in Bakhmal district. In particular, he directly observed the work of collecting saffron flowers, selecting, drying, and packaging.

The entrepreneur expressed his readiness to cooperate with the BMB Holding system enterprises in purchasing saffron and other processed dried products.

An agreement was reached on the export of dried products and grape molasses to India.

