Uzbekistan studies Singapore’s experience in biotechnology and regenerative medicine

During their stay in Singapore, the delegation held talks at leading scientific and medical institutions such as the National University Cancer Institute of Singapore (NCIS), the National University Health System (NUHS), and the Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute (ACTRIS). In addition, experts from Uzbekistan became familiar with specialized companies’ activities, including Esco Lifesciences and Gene Oasis.

The delegation members had the opportunity to deeply study Singapore’s experience in cell and gene cell therapy, organization of clinical trials, and production processes that comply with international GMP standards. Special attention was paid to the regulatory legal framework, which is important for the further development of the sphere.

It is expected that the acquired knowledge and practices will be used to develop a regulatory framework for establishing a Center for Regenerative Medicine and the Development of Biotechnologies in Uzbekistan.

