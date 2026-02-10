Uzbekistan sees rising Spanish tourist arrivals

The data provided by Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee on Tuesday, showed 27,500 Spanish tourists had visited Uzbekistan in 2025. This marks a 16.6% increase from the previous year.

The growth indicates the rising interest of Spanish citizens in the Central Asian nation.

International foreign arrivals are on the rise thanks to hotel sector expansion, as well as efforts to promote historic and cultural heritage, improve tourism infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported Türkiye records the highest tourism figures in 2025.