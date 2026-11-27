The program is expected to help generate the equivalent of 275,000 additional quality jobs between 2029 and 2031, while broadening opportunities for women, farmers, and businesses across the country.

The reform package focuses on several key areas, including expanding social insurance coverage and workplace protections for women, advancing state-owned enterprise reforms, and improving competition to foster private investment and innovation.

The World Bank will also support efforts to modernize Uzbekistan’s digital economy by facilitating secure cross-border data flows and expanding broadband access. By 2028, the initiative aims to connect an additional 500,000 broadband users, half of them women.

In the energy sector, reforms will seek to attract more private investment in electricity generation and distribution, improve governance of electricity and gas markets, and expand access to reliable energy services. The program targets 15% of electricity customers being served through privately operated distribution networks by 2028.

Agriculture reforms include expanding insurance coverage to protect farmers and livestock producers from climate-related risks such as droughts, floods, and extreme weather, with a goal of covering 35% of producers by 2028.

The package also supports the digitalization of trade procedures, modernization of border processes, and strengthening of Uzbekistan’s trade single-window system to facilitate international commerce and support the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

To promote environmentally sustainable growth, the reforms will encourage investments in energy efficiency and cleaner technologies. By 2028, the program aims to mobilize 10 million US dollars in private energy-efficiency investments and expand distributed renewable energy capacity to 3,000 megawatts.

The World Bank said the measures build on Uzbekistan’s reform progress and are designed to support long-term, private sector-led economic development while enhancing social inclusion and climate resilience.

To note, Uzbekistan also joins hands with World Bank to upgrade land, property valuation.