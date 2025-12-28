EN
    Uzbekistan reports sharp rise in imports in 11M2025

    09:42, 28 December 2025

    Uzbekistan’s imports amounted to 41.9 billion US dollars from January through November 2025,  Trend reports. 

    Photo credit: National Statistics Committee

    According to the National Statistics Committee, import volumes increased by 18.7% compared to the same period of 2024.

    The top 10 countries from which Uzbekistan imported goods during the reporting period (figures rounded) were as follows:

    • China - $12.8 billion

    • Russian Federation - $7.8 billion

    • Kazakhstan - $3.0 billion

    • Türkiye - $1.7 billion

    • Republic of Korea - $1.5 billion

    • Germany - $1.0 billion

    • India - $1.0 billion

    • Turkmenistan - $926.2 million

    • Belarus - $698.8 million

    • USA - $656.1 million

    • Other countries - $10.8 billion

    Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $72.8 billion over the January–November 2025 period.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Economy Imports Trade Statistics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
