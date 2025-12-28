Uzbekistan reports sharp rise in imports in 11M2025
Uzbekistan’s imports amounted to 41.9 billion US dollars from January through November 2025, Trend reports.
According to the National Statistics Committee, import volumes increased by 18.7% compared to the same period of 2024.
The top 10 countries from which Uzbekistan imported goods during the reporting period (figures rounded) were as follows:
• China - $12.8 billion
• Russian Federation - $7.8 billion
• Kazakhstan - $3.0 billion
• Türkiye - $1.7 billion
• Republic of Korea - $1.5 billion
• Germany - $1.0 billion
• India - $1.0 billion
• Turkmenistan - $926.2 million
• Belarus - $698.8 million
• USA - $656.1 million
• Other countries - $10.8 billion
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $72.8 billion over the January–November 2025 period.