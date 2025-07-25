Uzbekistan reports 3.1% decline in natural gas production
17:21, 25 July 2025
In the first half of 2025, natural gas production in Uzbekistan declined by 3.1% amounting to 21.786 billion m³, and oil production decreased by 11.2% to 323,800 tonnes, compared to the same period in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Committee.
In addition, gas condensate production dropped by 8.1% reaching 574,700 tonnes.
In the reporting period, gasoline production in the country fell by 14.8% to 575,600 tonnes, while diesel fuel production surged by 10.4% reaching 557,500 tonnes.
At the end of last year, Uzbekistan recorded 4.5% decline in natural gas output - 44.597 billion m³, and 8.5% decrease in oil extraction – 713,400 tonnes.