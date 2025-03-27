Uzbekistan – Qatar Professional Excellence Center to open in Namangan

The signing ceremony, which outlines mutual academic cooperation, was organized with the support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Qatar.

The parties plan to jointly establish Uzbekistan – Qatar Professional Excellence Center in Namangan, one of Uzbekistan’s most densely populated cities.

Photo credit: UzA

Training at the center will be conducted in English, following advanced UDST programs. Graduates will receive internationally recognized certificates, enabling them to pursue employment opportunities in countries across the Middle East, Europe, and America.

Professor Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, noted that the university operates an efficient system dedicated to training technical specialists.

