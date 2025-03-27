РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Uzbekistan – Qatar Professional Excellence Center to open in Namangan

14:45, 27 March 2025

The Center for Progressive Reforms and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Doha, UzA reports. 

Uzbekistan, Qatar
Photo credit: UzA

The signing ceremony, which outlines mutual academic cooperation, was organized with the support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Qatar.

The parties plan to jointly establish Uzbekistan – Qatar Professional Excellence Center in Namangan, one of Uzbekistan’s most densely populated cities.

Uzbekistan, Qatar
Photo credit: UzA

Training at the center will be conducted in English, following advanced UDST programs. Graduates will receive internationally recognized certificates, enabling them to pursue employment opportunities in countries across the Middle East, Europe, and America.

Professor Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, noted that the university operates an efficient system dedicated to training technical specialists.

It is worth reminding Kazakhstan will build scientific educational centers of excellence in regions.

Uzbekistan Central Asia Education Universities Science Foreign policy
editor-translator
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
Автор
Most popular
See All