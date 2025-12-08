EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan President pardons 615 citizens ahead of Constitution Day

    10:58, 8 December 2025

    On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has decreed to pardon a group of people "serving a sentence in the form of deprivation of liberty, who sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction," UzA reported.

    Uzbekistan President pardons 615 citizens ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Mazat Shagyrbayev / Kazinform

    Under the Decree, according to paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 615 citizens serving sentences of imprisonment who have sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction have been pardoned.

    220  were released entirely from serving the main sentence, 123 persons were released from serving their sentence on parole, and the punishment imposed on 97 persons was replaced with a milder one. The terms of imprisonment imposed on 175 persons have been reduced.

    Among those pardoned are 9 citizens of foreign countries, 29 women, 23 men over 60, 264 under 30 (including 2 minors), and 9 individuals who participated in the activities of prohibited organizations.

    By the Decree, responsible ministries and agencies were instructed to return pardoned persons to their families and relatives, and to assist them in social adaptation, employment, a healthy lifestyle, and a worthy place in society.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All