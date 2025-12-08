Uzbekistan President pardons 615 citizens ahead of Constitution Day

Under the Decree, according to paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 615 citizens serving sentences of imprisonment who have sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction have been pardoned.

220 were released entirely from serving the main sentence, 123 persons were released from serving their sentence on parole, and the punishment imposed on 97 persons was replaced with a milder one. The terms of imprisonment imposed on 175 persons have been reduced.

Among those pardoned are 9 citizens of foreign countries, 29 women, 23 men over 60, 264 under 30 (including 2 minors), and 9 individuals who participated in the activities of prohibited organizations.

By the Decree, responsible ministries and agencies were instructed to return pardoned persons to their families and relatives, and to assist them in social adaptation, employment, a healthy lifestyle, and a worthy place in society.