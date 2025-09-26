Uzbekistan participates in Informal Meeting of CICA Ministerial Council

The sides exchanged views on current issues on the regional and global agenda, as well as on strengthening confidence-building measures in Asia.

“The discussions offered an excellent opportunity to exchange views with colleagues on key regional and global developments, as well as on strengthening confidence-building measures across Asia. Uzbekistan remains committed to the goals and principles of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and will continue to actively support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, trust, and cooperation in our common space”, the Foreign Minister noted.