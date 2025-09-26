Uzbekistan participates in Informal Meeting of CICA Ministerial Council
A delegation of Uzbekistan led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov took part in an Informal Meeting of the CICA Ministerial Council, in New York, UzA reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
The sides exchanged views on current issues on the regional and global agenda, as well as on strengthening confidence-building measures in Asia.
“The discussions offered an excellent opportunity to exchange views with colleagues on key regional and global developments, as well as on strengthening confidence-building measures across Asia. Uzbekistan remains committed to the goals and principles of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and will continue to actively support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, trust, and cooperation in our common space”, the Foreign Minister noted.