Uzbekistan, Pakistan explore joint textiles production

In Islamabad, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gohar Mustafa, founder of Gohar Textile, held talks to exchange views on integrating Uzbek enterprises into international supply chains.

According to the Uzbek President’s press office, Uzbek officials and Gohar Textile representatives met in July 2024 and suggested launching a joint production line, acquiring underperforming factories, and expanding textile trade.

Gohar Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd., based in Faisalabad, Pakistan, is a leading vertically integrated home textile manufacturer employing more than 3,000 staff across six factories on 120–150 acres of land. The company produces curtains, bedding, and jacquard fabrics for global markets and operates an additional facility in Manchester, UK.