Uzbekistan maps out its 2050 energy security strategy

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a presentation on the development of the electric power industry and the improvement of project management mechanisms, which was reviewed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the information, the concept is expected to be reviewed every five years and serve as a long-term framework for planning the country’s fuel and energy resources.

"The proposal is part of a new model for managing energy projects, under which projects will be planned based on projected demand from the economy, population, and individual regions rather than primarily on individual investor initiatives. Under the proposed approach, demand will first be assessed, followed by planning for the required generation capacity and infrastructure. Projects will be prepared with designated land plots, grid connection points and technical solutions before investors are selected through open and competitive procedures," the press service noted.

The authorities also plan to establish clearer responsibilities among government agencies. The Ministry of Economy and Finance will forecast energy demand, while the Ministry of Energy will oversee strategic planning and technical policy. The Agency for Development and Regulation of the Energy Market will regulate market relations and tariffs.

Investment authorities will attract investors through open tenders, while local governments will handle land allocation and related infrastructure.

The government also plans to develop detailed energy demand forecasts by region and economic sector and use them to prepare investment plans that will be updated every three years.

The authorities were instructed to accelerate major projects, address delays in projects already under implementation, ensure balanced development of generation and transmission infrastructure, expand energy storage systems and introduce the new planning and management model across the energy sector.