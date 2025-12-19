Uzbekistan, Japan exchange bilateral agreements

The document exchange transpired in a strategic convening between President Mirziyoyev and the key stakeholders of premier Japanese corporations, financial entities, and industry coalitions.

The event was attended by Minister Ryosei Akazawa, along with senior executives of major corporations, companies, financial institutions, and banks, including Sojitz, Sumitomo, Toyota, ITOCHU, Mitsubishi, Marubeni, Daito Trust Construction, NEC, SBI Holdings, Ajinomoto, Japan Tobacco, Hitachi, Mitsui, Balcom, Eurus Energy, and Chubu Electric Power, among others.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the establishment of modern special economic zones designed to serve as centers for high-tech and export-oriented production, as well as the expansion of industrial cooperation through production automation and the introduction of digital management systems.

It was noted that, with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a project is being prepared to create a special economic zone based on Japanese models and standards.

Concluding the meeting, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that Uzbekistan views Japan not only as an investor but also as a strategic partner in building the industry of the future.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.