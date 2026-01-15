Uzbekistan imports chocolate products from 32 countries
19:15, 15 January 2026
Uzbekistan imported 19.1 thousand tons of chocolate products worth $66.2 million from 32 countries between January and July 2025, UzA reports, citing the National Statistics Committee.
Compared with the same period last year, the volume of imports declined by 4.7 thousand tons, representing a 19.9 percent decrease.
The largest suppliers of chocolate products to Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2025 were:
Russia – 14 thousand tons;
The Netherlands – 1.4 thousand tons;
Ukraine – 839.1 tons;
Kazakhstan – 583.5 tons;
Turkmenistan – 463.1 tons;
France – 399.2 tons;
Other countries – 1.4 thousand tons.
