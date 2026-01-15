Uzbekistan imports chocolate products from 32 countries

Compared with the same period last year, the volume of imports declined by 4.7 thousand tons, representing a 19.9 percent decrease.

The largest suppliers of chocolate products to Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2025 were:

Russia – 14 thousand tons;

The Netherlands – 1.4 thousand tons;

Ukraine – 839.1 tons;

Kazakhstan – 583.5 tons;

Turkmenistan – 463.1 tons;

France – 399.2 tons;

Other countries – 1.4 thousand tons.

