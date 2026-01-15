EN
    Uzbekistan imports chocolate products from 32 countries

    19:15, 15 January 2026

    Uzbekistan imported 19.1 thousand tons of chocolate products worth $66.2 million from 32 countries between January and July 2025, UzA reports, citing the National Statistics Committee.

    Uzbekistan imports chocolate products from 32 countries
    Photo credit: Pexels

    Compared with the same period last year, the volume of imports declined by 4.7 thousand tons, representing a 19.9 percent decrease.

    The largest suppliers of chocolate products to Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2025 were:

    Russia – 14 thousand tons;

    The Netherlands – 1.4 thousand tons;

    Ukraine – 839.1 tons;

    Kazakhstan – 583.5 tons;

    Turkmenistan – 463.1 tons;

    France – 399.2 tons;

    Other countries – 1.4 thousand tons.

    Earlier, it was reported that 1,199 Kazakhstan-invested companies were operating in Uzbekistan as of December 1, 2025.

     

